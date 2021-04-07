Oxygen 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.99 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00004799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $136.54 million and $3.99 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

