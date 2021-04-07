Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Up to $67.49

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.49, but opened at $69.67. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $69.01, with a volume of 1,698 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,117,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 179.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

