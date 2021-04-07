PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Head-To-Head Analysis

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and SciPlay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.39 billion 11.08 $346.04 million $1.08 43.40 SciPlay $465.80 million 4.69 $32.40 million $1.53 11.30

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than SciPlay. SciPlay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 21.01% 8.33% 8.95% SciPlay 3.81% 7.36% 5.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SciPlay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PagSeguro Digital and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 1 8 0 2.89 SciPlay 1 4 5 0 2.40

PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus target price of $59.38, suggesting a potential upside of 26.68%. SciPlay has a consensus target price of $18.55, suggesting a potential upside of 7.29%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than SciPlay.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats SciPlay on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, and point of sale app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

