Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $869.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $337.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $172.36 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 882,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,505,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,113,001. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.