PancakeSwap Reaches Market Cap of $2.81 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $18.90 or 0.00033403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $557.26 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00055807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.87 or 0.00634243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00079716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 148,675,381 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

