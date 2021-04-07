Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,745.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,745 ($35.86) and last traded at GBX 42.92 ($0.56), with a volume of 9445429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £270.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

