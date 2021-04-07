Pantos (PAN) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and $397,752.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pantos has traded up 71.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00071448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00276490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.07 or 0.00773415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,657.76 or 1.00259183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

