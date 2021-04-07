Pantos (PAN) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pantos has traded 110.3% higher against the US dollar. Pantos has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and $326,007.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00069307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00252040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.61 or 0.00718191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,095.88 or 0.99866410 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,259,677 coins. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

