Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0242 on Top Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and $306,510.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,633,228 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars.

