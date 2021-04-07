Parachute Price Tops $0.0257 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $15.75 million and approximately $313,343.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00051556 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,622,228 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

