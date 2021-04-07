ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Capitalization Tops $189,291.80

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $189,291.80 and $1,982.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.92 or 0.00393244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005248 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

