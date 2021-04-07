Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Raised to $11.50 at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.
Paramount Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 49,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,383. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.47.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
