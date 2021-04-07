Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Raised to $11.50 at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 49,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,383. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,007,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55,758 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

