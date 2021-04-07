Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,881 shares during the quarter. Park National comprises approximately 8.2% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 8.82% of Park National worth $186,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Park National by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Park National stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.82. 223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,831. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.61 million. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.