Park National Corp OH Acquires 1,009,008 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009,008 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.4% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Park National Corp OH owned 0.90% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $55,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 230,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

