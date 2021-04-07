Park National Corp OH Acquires 105,728 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 105,728 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 294,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,871,314. The firm has a market cap of $249.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

