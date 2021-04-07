Park National Corp OH Acquires 11,504 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $281.59. 28,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,313. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $163.93 and a 52 week high of $283.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.97 and a 200 day moving average of $248.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

