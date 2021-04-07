Park National Corp OH Acquires 730 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,545,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $241.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,150. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.55.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

