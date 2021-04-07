Park National Corp OH Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.99. 370,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,722,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

