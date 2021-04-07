Park National Corp OH Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $231.78. The company had a trading volume of 67,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.96. The firm has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $232.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

