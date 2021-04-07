Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $17,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 192,079 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $239,480,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,609,000 after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 40,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,565. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $94.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

