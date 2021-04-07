Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,531 shares of company stock worth $12,575,235. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 82,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.