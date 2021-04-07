Park National Corp OH Buys 1,056 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.6% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $37,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,756. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.61 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.90.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

