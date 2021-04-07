Park National Corp OH Buys 1,258 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $22.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,231.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,542. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,064.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,808.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,177.25 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,108.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.