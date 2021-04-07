Park National Corp OH Buys 42,014 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 495.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TT traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $169.47. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.64 and its 200-day moving average is $145.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

