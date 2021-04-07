Park National Corp OH Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.4% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $78,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.35. The company had a trading volume of 291,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,474,974. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $467.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.89.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

