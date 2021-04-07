Park National Corp OH Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $19,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 134,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,660,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

