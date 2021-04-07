Park National Corp OH Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.38. 8,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,219. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

