Park National Corp OH Has $11.85 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,192 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

TJX traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 76,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

