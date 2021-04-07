Park National Corp OH Has $14.64 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, United Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $55.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3,278.90. 108,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,997.62 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.