Park National Corp OH Has $18.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.73. 98,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $94.16.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

