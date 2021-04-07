Park National Corp OH Has $18.86 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,109,000 after buying an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after buying an additional 79,781 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.91 and a 52 week high of $132.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.21.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

