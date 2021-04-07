Park National Corp OH Has $22.02 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Park National Corp OH owned 0.46% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $22,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.98. 614,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,805. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $60.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

