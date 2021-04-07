Park National Corp OH Has $25.48 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,690 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,094 shares of company stock worth $367,003,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.19. The stock had a trading volume of 565,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,796,809. The company has a market capitalization of $886.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.01 and a 1-year high of $311.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.15.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

