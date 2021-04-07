Park National Corp OH Has $54.56 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,461 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the period. Target comprises about 2.4% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $54,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.26. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $97.03 and a 12 month high of $207.38. The company has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.