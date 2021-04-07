Park National Corp OH Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 758.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,918 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,829,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.02. The company has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.