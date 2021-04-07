Park National Corp OH Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,620,212.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.17.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

