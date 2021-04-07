Park National Corp OH Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,078 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,509,000 after acquiring an additional 814,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 165,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,523,617. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.