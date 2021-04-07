Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,603 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.85. 2,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,904. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

