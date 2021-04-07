Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 111,162 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 367,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $243.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

