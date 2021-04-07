Park National Corp OH Purchases 16,371 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.42.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $219.98. 99,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,136,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.15 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.