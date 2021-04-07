Park National Corp OH Raises Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned 0.86% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $19,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,181,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,888,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,578,000 after purchasing an additional 234,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,812,000 after purchasing an additional 199,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 355,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 181,295 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. 1,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.

