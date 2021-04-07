Park National Corp OH Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. First American Bank boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,619. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.25 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

