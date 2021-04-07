Park National Corp OH Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,202 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.56. The company had a trading volume of 462,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,171,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $239.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

