Park National Corp OH Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $21,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.01. The stock had a trading volume of 89,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.54 and a 52-week high of $315.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

