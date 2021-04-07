Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,297 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after acquiring an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CSX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $96.93. 54,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,379. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

