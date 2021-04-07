Park National Corp OH Sells 13,175 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,755. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

