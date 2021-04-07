Park National Corp OH Sells 134,340 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134,340 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $714,522,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NYSE GE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. 751,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,777,242. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

