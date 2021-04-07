Park National Corp OH Sells 7,059 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.47.

Danaher stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.53. 19,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.66. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $138.07 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

