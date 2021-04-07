Park National Corp OH Sells 826 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $208,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Stryker by 157.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 170,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,556,000 after purchasing an additional 104,361 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 8.0% during the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.74.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $250.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.78. The firm has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

