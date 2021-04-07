Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399,507 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.84. 774,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,365,387. The stock has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.